The bodies of two people were reportedly recovered after a small private Israeli aircraft crashed near the eastern Aegean island of Samos on Monday evening, according to Greek news outlet Kathimerini.

The plane, a Cessna 172, reportedly departed from Israel and "encountered a problem on the approach to the island's airport."

According to the report, a search and rescue team has been dispatched.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.