The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Olympics: Israeli baseball team defeats Mexico 12-5, avoids elimination

Israel will face the winner of the game between South Korea and the Dominican Republic in its next game on Monday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 1, 2021 10:23
Danny Valencia of Israel celebrates his 3-run home run with teammates, during Israel's 12-5 win over Mexico on August 1st, 2021 (photo credit: JORGE SILVA / REUTERS)
Danny Valencia of Israel celebrates his 3-run home run with teammates, during Israel's 12-5 win over Mexico on August 1st, 2021
(photo credit: JORGE SILVA / REUTERS)
The Israeli Olympic baseball team defeated Mexico 12-5 on Sunday morning, keeping their medal hopes alive.
Israel's first baseman Danny Valencia hit a 3-run home run and the team batted around in a 6-run 7th inning in the winning effort.
Designated Hitter Nick Rickles went 2-for-5 with 3 RBIs, and Mitch Glasser went 2-5 and hit a key 2-run single to put the game out of reach.  
Israel will face the winner of the game between South Korea and the Dominican Republic in its next game on Monday.
If it loses, however, it will not be eliminated, as it will still be able to compete in the repechage contest.
The Olympic baseball schedule, following Israel's 12-5 win over Mexico on August 1st, 2021 (Credit: Wikipedia)The Olympic baseball schedule, following Israel's 12-5 win over Mexico on August 1st, 2021 (Credit: Wikipedia)
The team began its Olympic tournament campaign with a nail-biter against South Korea on Thursday, eventually succumbing to its opponent, 6-5, in extra innings.
They then lost to the US, 8-1, on Friday, setting up the elimination game against Mexico.


Tags Israel olympics baseball
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The power of Israel's economy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's political culture is still stuck in the gutter - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Amotz Asa-El

When Israeli journalist legend Roni Daniel died, what died with him?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Jibril Rajoub deserves an Olympic medal in incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Olympic fair and foul play

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by