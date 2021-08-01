The Israeli Olympic baseball team defeated Mexico 12-5 on Sunday morning, keeping their medal hopes alive.Israel's first baseman Danny Valencia hit a 3-run home run and the team batted around in a 6-run 7th inning in the winning effort.Designated Hitter Nick Rickles went 2-for-5 with 3 RBIs, and Mitch Glasser went 2-5 and hit a key 2-run single to put the game out of reach. Israel will face the winner of the game between South Korea and the Dominican Republic in its next game on Monday.
If it loses, however, it will not be eliminated, as it will still be able to compete in the repechage contest. The team began its Olympic tournament campaign with a nail-biter against South Korea on Thursday, eventually succumbing to its opponent, 6-5, in extra innings.They then lost to the US, 8-1, on Friday, setting up the elimination game against Mexico.