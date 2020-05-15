The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israeli biological institute patents eight coronavirus antibodies

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 15, 2020 11:19
The Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) in Ness Ziona has finished submitting a patent request on eight SARS-CoV-2 antibodes, the Defense Minister's office said Friday morning.

This is "a new important step toward creating a cure" for coronavirus, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement after speaking to IIBR Director Professor Shmuel Shapira.

"The people of the Israel Institute for Biological Research are working around the clock in order to reach a solution that would save human lives," he continued. "Well done, scientists and developers. You bring great pride to the State of Israel."
