Israeli biological institute patents eight coronavirus antibodies

The Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) in Ness Ziona has finished submitting a patent request on eight SARS-CoV-2 antibodes, the Defense Minister's office said Friday morning.
This is "a new important step toward creating a cure" for coronavirus, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement after speaking to IIBR Director Professor Shmuel Shapira.
"The people of the Israel Institute for Biological Research are working around the clock in order to reach a solution that would save human lives," he continued. "Well done, scientists and developers. You bring great pride to the State of Israel."