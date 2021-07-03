Israeli cargo ship hit by 'unknown weapon' in Indian Ocean - report

An Israeli-owned cargo ship was struck by an "unknown weapon" in the northern Indian Ocean, causing a fire to erupt onboard the vessel, the Hezbollah-linked Al-Mayadeen news site reported on Saturday evening.
The report - which Al-Mayadeen states was based on "reliable sources" - claims that "the Israeli ship was anchored in the port of Jeddah before moving towards the coast of the Emirates," adding that "no one has claimed responsibility for this targeting so far."major damage. While the vessel is reported to be Israeli-owned, Israeli sources say the ship's crew is not from Israel.The source also mentioned a sabotage operation which was carried out last month against one of the buildings of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO) near Karaj, reportedly causing
Israeli sources claimed this mention means that the source was implying that the attack was a retaliation for the attack near Karaj.
