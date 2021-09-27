Israeli dies from poisoned 'Nice Guy' drug

A 31-year-old Haifa resident died on Monday due to poisoning from the "Nice Guy" drug.
The man was hospitalized at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa in an unconscious state for three days, suffering from a cerebral hemorrhage.
The drugs were apparently mixed with an anticoagulant, which is dangerous to public health and can even cause death due to bleeding.
On Sunday, 12 young Israelis were hospitalized due to the drug, prompting Israel Police and the Health Ministry to open a joint investigation and issue a warning to emergency rooms throughout Israel.