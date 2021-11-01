Israeli LGBT youth group president resigns after sexual conduct scandal

Israeli TV personality, journalist and producer Gal Uchovsky resigned as Israel Gay Youth (IGY) President on Monday after a KAN News report stated he violently forced himself upon other men.

IGY is an Israeli NGO that provides a social framework for gay youth.

"As someone who has dedicated his life to the LGBT community, Gal has decided that he must cease his activities as President of IGY," a message from Uchovski's representatives stated. "IGY is his life's work and he does not want anything to tarnish this great organization."