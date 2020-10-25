The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israeli gov't to allow foreign businesspeople to enter under strict conditions

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
OCTOBER 25, 2020 15:58
The Economy, Health and Foreign ministries have reached an agreement with the Immigration Authority that will enable non-Israeli businessmen to visit the country during COVID-19, the ministries announced on Sunday.
The foreign citizens will be allowed in if they fill out an application form approved by the CEO of their Israeli host company. The CEO will be asked to explain the reason for their visit. The press release detailed that the visits must be shorter than a week and will only be approved under certain conditions. Among them, the visit must be essential to the economy, be of a nature which cannot be done remotely, or would prevent an Israeli firm from suffering losses.
Visitors will be required to not have spent any time in a ‘Red Country’ during the two weeks prior to their visit to Israel, but will be able to take a connecting flight through those counties providing they don’t leave the airport or stay in it for more than 12 hours.  
The terms 'Green' and 'Red' are used to describe countries with low or high rates of COVID-19 infections. 
