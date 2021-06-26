The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli gymnast Andrei Medvedev wins bronze at World Cup in Doha

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 26, 2021 18:07
Israeli gymnast Andrei Medvedev won bronze in vaulting at the World Cup in Doha on Saturday, which may allow him to compete in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
Japan and Ukraine took first and second place respectively.
