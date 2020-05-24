The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israeli Hodaya Monsonego released from prison to house arrest in Peru

Hodaya, 24, who is cognitively impaired, faces criminal charges of smuggling narcotics after she was found with 28 kg. of cocaine in her luggage.

By ALEX WINSTON  
MAY 24, 2020 08:29
Israeli citizen Hodaya Monsonego, who has been jailed in Peru for 10 months on charges of drug smuggling, was released from prison to house arrest, Peru's court decided on Sunday.
Monsonego, 24, who is cognitively impaired, faces criminal charges of smuggling narcotics after she was found with 28 kg. of cocaine in her luggage.
Monsonego’s family claims that smugglers took advantage of her because of her cognitive impairment. Her family has said that she was accompanying a friend on a trip to South America and was helping take care of the friend’s children, aged eight and nine.
Before their journey home, Monsonego needed to replace her damaged suitcase, so her friend bought one for her. According to Monsonego’s family, it was in this suitcase that the drugs were placed.
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin thanked the Peruvian authorities on his official Twitter account for allowing Monsonego's release from prison and expressed hope that house arrest is a "step towards her full release soon."

Jeremy Sharon contributed to this article.


