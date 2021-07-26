Israeli journalist Roni Daniel passes away at 73

"Roni Daniel, the man who combined journalism with patriotism and Zionism, passed away today," said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday. "Roni was not just a military commentator. He was the voice of another era, of the good land of Israel, of loving the state and maintaining its security, of the kibbutz and the city together. He criticized when necessary, gave a good word when it was deserved. He will be missed by all of us on screen, and in hearts. My condolences to the family. May his memory be a blessing."

"Two weeks ago I met Roni Daniel. He did not start a conversation about state security, he told me in grief that he was worried about the state. In pain he shared with me his grief over the plight of the farmers, the longing he felt for the Israeli stateliness," said Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday.

"Roni grew out of the field, and his status was built over the years on the basis of honesty, humanity and professionalism. He fought in the Six Day War and Yom Kippur War, he reached wherever there were soldiers, covered Israel's security in routine and in emergencies," added Gantz. "In decades of work, Roni knew how to be first and foremost a human being. I will miss you Ronnie, for patriotism, love of country and appreciation of honesty. I'll miss your friendship. May your memory be blessed."

"The Defense Ministry mourns the passing of Roni Daniel, one of the top military commentators. Roni, we will miss you very much. May your memory be blessed," said the Defense Ministry on Monday.