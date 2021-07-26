The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli journalist Roni Daniel passes away at 73

Daniel worked for 28 years as a journalist and the military affairs commentator on Channel 2 and Channel 12.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MIKI LEVIN/MAARIV  
JULY 26, 2021 13:43
Roni Daniel (photo credit: ARIELINSON/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Israeli journalist and military commentator Roni Daniel passed away due to a heart attack on Monday at the age of 73.
Daniel worked for 28 years as a journalist and the military affairs commentator on Channel 2 and Channel 12.
Before moving to television, he worked for Kol Yisrael, first as a transportation reporter and then moving to the field with which he is identified - a military reporter. He also worked for Army Radio. From 1992 to 1993, he was one of the presenters of the "Communications File" program on Israeli Educational Television. Since 1993, he has been a correspondent for the military affairs of the Channel 2 news company.
In recent years, he returned to radio and hosted programs on The Jerusalem Post group's 103FM radio, including "The Security Cabinet" and a program of conversations with listeners on Thursdays.
"Roni Daniel, the man who combined journalism with patriotism and Zionism, passed away today," said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday. "Roni was not just a military commentator. He was the voice of another era, of the good land of Israel, of loving the state and maintaining its security, of the kibbutz and the city together. He criticized when necessary, gave a good word when it was deserved. He will be missed by all of us on screen, and in hearts. My condolences to the family. May his memory be a blessing."
"The Defense Ministry mourns the passing of Roni Daniel, one of the top military commentators. Roni, we will miss you very much. May your memory be blessed," said the Defense Ministry on Monday.
"Two weeks ago I met Roni Daniel. He did not start a conversation about state security, he told me in grief that he was worried about the state. In pain he shared with me his grief over the plight of the farmers, the longing he felt for the Israeli stateliness," said Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday.
"Roni grew out of the field, and his status was built over the years on the basis of honesty, humanity and professionalism. He fought in the Six Day War and Yom Kippur War, he reached wherever there were soldiers, covered Israel's security in routine and in emergencies," added Gantz. "In decades of work, Roni knew how to be first and foremost a human being. I will miss you Ronnie, for patriotism, love of country and appreciation of honesty. I'll miss your friendship. May your memory be blessed."

Daniel was born in Baghdad, Iraq. At the age of two months, he lost his father, and at the age of 3, he immigrated to Israel with his mother and grew up on Kibbutz Maoz Haim in the Beit She'an Valley. In October 1965, he enlisted in the IDF in the 906th Battalion of the Nahal Brigade. He went through a training course as a combat soldier, an infantry cadet course and an infantry officer course. At the end of the course he returned to the Nahal Brigade and became a platoon commander.
During the Six Day War he fought at the Battle of Abu-Ageila on the Egyptian front and was wounded by shrapnel, but returned to the front. In the late 1960s he became a company commander and fought in the war of attrition. During the Yom Kippur War, shortly after his release from the IDF, as a reporter for Kol Yisrael, he accompanied the 51st Battalion on a dessert operation. He was later appointed by Yoram Yair as commander of the Golani Reserve Battalion. He later served as a battalion commander in the Negev Brigade and as a lieutenant colonel in the reserve. He holds the rank of lieutenant colonel in the reserve.


