Israel wins 1st gold medal in decade at International Chemistry Olympiads

Israel has participated in the Olympiads since 2006. The Olympiads this year were run by Turkey, but took place over Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 3, 2020 11:43
Israel's representatives at the International Chemistry Olympiads in 2020 (photo credit: FUTURE SCIENTISTS CENTER)
Israel's representatives at the International Chemistry Olympiads in 2020
(photo credit: FUTURE SCIENTISTS CENTER)
Israeli students won their first gold medal in a decade at the International Chemistry Olympiads this year, along with two silver medals and a bronze medal.
The Israeli team, trained at Technion, included Roi Pe'er from Gan Chaim, Bar Sheffer from Ein Vered, Ron Shprintz from Ashdod and Ward Yahya from Taibe. Every member of the team won a medal.
"I congratulate the students of Israel's chemistry team, who brought great honor and great pride to the State of Israel," said Eli Fried, Director General of the Future Scientists Center of the Maimonides Fund. "Even in these challenging days, in Israel as in the rest of the world, the students of the team and the professional team persevered in training, with great investment and determination to succeed, excel and achieve."
"Israel's education system is recording another impressive achievement in the sciences," said Director-General of the Education  Ministry Amit Adri. "The students' victories at the International Chemistry Olympiads and the European Physics Competition place Israel at the forefront of the world of science." 
Adri added that he would like to see "a broader representation of female students in the future. Given the importance of the issue, I intend to advance this important goal."
Israel has participated in the Olympiads since 2006. The Olympiads this year were run by Turkey, but took place over Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic.


