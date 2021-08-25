Israeli swimmer Iyad Shalabi wins gold in Paralympics backstroke

Israeli-Arab swimmer Iyad Shalabi picked up the gold medal in the 100-meter backstroke at the Paralympics on Wednesday, finishing in 2: 28 minutes.

Shalabi, 34, who grew up Muslim in Shefa-'Amr, was born deaf and then paralyzed following an accident at the age of 13.

He is the first Israeli Arab to win an Olympics medal.

Yaakov Binenson, coach of Iyad Shelby, responded with tears to the win: "I am very excited and happy that he won the gold medal. This is his fourth Olympics. He was always finished in fourth place, but he kept going."

Leader of Opposition and Likud MK Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Shalabi on his victory in a tweet.