According to the indictment, the primary school teacher used fake profiles on Hangouts, a messaging application, in order to sexually extort minors aged 14-15.



Chai Yisrael allegedly posed as a haredi (ultra-Orthodox) teenager and attempted to persuade the minors to send him photos of a sexual nature.

The indictment also claims that when his requests were denied, Chai Yisrael threatened to publish their conversations, as well as the minors' photos.

Menachem Shneour Chai Yisrael, a Lod elementary school teacher, has been indicted for indecent acts towards a minor, as well as multiple sexual harassments and extortion, Ynet reported on Monday.