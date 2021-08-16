Israelis flew to Iceland, 30 contracted COVID - report

A group of vaccinated Israelis that flew to Iceland for vacation have contracted the coronavirus, N12 reported late Sunday night.

Few were taken for medical care in local hospitals after their symptoms worsened, the report noted, adding that the estimation is that one of them contracted COVID on the flight and it spread to the rest of the group from there.

On Monday morning, the news agency added that at least 30 cases were reported, among them two are in moderate condition and one is in serious condition.

Additionally, the report noted that Israel is working to organize a special rescue flight for them.