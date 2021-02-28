The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israelis stuck abroad not able to vote outside Israel - CEC

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 28, 2021 09:36
Israelis stuck abroad due to coronavirus restrictions are not able to vote from outside the country, at least according to current voting laws, the Central Elections Committee (CEC) determined on Sunday in response to a request by two Israeli citizens stuck in the Czech Republic to vote at Israel's embassy in the country.
The committee decided that the citizens do not have the "right by law" to vote in the Israeli embassy. Only a civil servant or an employee of the Jewish Agency, the World Zionist Organization, the Jewish National Fund or Keren Hayesod who are abroad due to their work are allowed to vote in Israeli embassies. The spouses and children of such employees under the age of 20 are allowed to vote at embassies as well.
The chairman of the committee also stressed that he does not have the authority to allow exceptions to the law nor to provide measures to allow Israelis abroad to vote.
