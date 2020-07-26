Israel's Bus Drivers Union reps meet to discuss outline of strike

Representatives from 16 public transportation companies met on Sunday at the offices of the Israel Bus Drivers' Union at the Histadrut, to discuss the outline of a general strike of public transportation this coming Wednesday, after the Histadrut announced a labor dispute two weeks ago.

The Histadrut's Bus Drivers' Union said "The Ministry of Transportation is leading the public transport industry to a real debacle. Bus drivers are also human beings and are entitled to maintain their health rules subject to the purple note guidelines."

"The bus drivers matter as well, and those who have forgotten this will understand this well during the general shutdown expected this coming Wednesday," the Union said.