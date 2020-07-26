The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Israel's Bus Drivers Union reps meet to discuss outline of strike

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 26, 2020 22:54
Representatives from 16 public transportation companies met on Sunday at the offices of the Israel Bus Drivers' Union at the Histadrut, to discuss the outline of a general strike of public transportation this coming Wednesday, after the Histadrut announced a labor dispute two weeks ago.
The Histadrut's Bus Drivers' Union said "The Ministry of Transportation is leading the public transport industry to a real debacle. Bus drivers are also human beings and are entitled to maintain their health rules subject to the purple note guidelines."
"The bus drivers matter as well, and those who have forgotten this will understand this well during the general shutdown expected this coming Wednesday," the Union said.


Tags Histadrut strike bus public transportation
2-year-old in serious condition after tragic car accident near Nazareth
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/26/2020 09:32 PM
Coronavirus update: Death toll nears 470; 98 people are intubated
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/26/2020 08:13 PM
IDF drone falls in Lebanese territory
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/26/2020 08:07 PM
Israeli soccer set to return on August 29 as planned
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/26/2020 08:00 PM
Explosions hit military base in southern Baghdad, Iraqi military says
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2020 07:40 PM
Netanyahu to Regev: Create an outline for future flights to Greece, Cyprus
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2020 06:34 PM
Moderna gets further $472 million award for coronavirus vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2020 06:10 PM
Finance Ministry Accountant-General Roni Hezekiah resigns amid pandemic
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/26/2020 05:55 PM
Section of railway in northern Israel closed to due fire near tracks
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/26/2020 03:52 PM
Gov't approves reduced coronavirus cabinet composition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/26/2020 01:27 PM
Netanyahu: Iran's military will not establish itself along our border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/26/2020 12:58 PM
Russia reports 5,765 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2020 11:49 AM
Yair Lapid: Incitement against protesters has erupted in violence
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/26/2020 08:59 AM
Coronavirus: Mexico reports 6,751 new cases, 729 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2020 03:26 AM
Coronavirus: US reports 74,818 new cases, 4,099,310 total – CDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2020 02:11 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by