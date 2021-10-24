Israel's coalition passes Ra'am's controversial electric bill

A controversial bill of Ra'am (United Arab List) MK Waleed Taha was passed by the coalition in the Ministerial Committee on Legislation on Sunday.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked toned down the bill and made it apply to half the places originally intended.

Taha threatened to prevent the passage of the state budget and initiate elections.

Taha, who chairs the Knesset Interior Committee, canceled all of its meetings for this week, which were set to legislate part of the economic arrangements bill that accompanies the state budget. He said he would not convene the committee, because the coalition is not advancing a bill that would enable Arab and Bedouin homes built illegally to be connected to electricity.