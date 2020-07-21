Israel's new coronavirus czar: Gabriel Barbash



However, a formal announcement by the prime minister had not occurred by press time due to negotiations over certain aspects of his role, Israeli media reported.



It was unclear whether Barbash would report to Edelstein or the coronavirus cabinet, meaning the prime minister. It was also being determined how the new commissioner would work with newly appointed Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy.

It is assumed that Barbash would handle interactions with the Defense Ministry, the IDF and oversee testing and epidemiological tracking.



Barbash is a former CEO of Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv and served as director-general of the Health Ministry.

“Prof. Barbash will take on the role of commissioner and will be involved in many areas that require attention 24 hours a day,” Levy told KAN Radio Tuesday morning. “He is right now working with us, studying the subject and will get involved… An extra force like him can definitely give [the battle against coronavirus] a boost.”



Earlier this week, it was reported that Barbash had been selected by Netanyahu, but Edelstein preferred to appoint Maj.-Gen. Amir Abulafia. However, on Tuesday, "Maj.-Gen. Amir Abulafia informed the defense minister and the chief of staff... that he had withdrawn his candidacy to serve as the national project manager for the treatment of the coronavirus," the Defense Ministry said in a statement. "The general wishes Prof. Barbash complete success."

Medical professionals across the spectrum have praised the idea of appointing Barbash, who became associated with the coronavirus crisis through his near-nightly commentaries on N12, during which he sharply criticized the government.



“Gabi Barbash is the right candidate for the role,” said Hadassah-University Medical Center head Zeev Rotstein. “I would be committed to supporting Barbash in such a role.”



Prof. Dan Ben-David, founder and head of the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research, said: “Prof. Barbash is one of Israel’s premier physicians with organizational background, having headed Ichilov Hospital and being director-general of the Health Ministry. I identify with the things that I have heard him say on the coronavirus, and from personal acquaintance, I know that his heart is in the right place.”



Since Edelstein announced more than two weeks ago that he intended to form a centralized authority to manage the coronavirus crisis, several people have been considered to head it, including former IDF chief of staff Lt.-Gen. (ret.) Gadi Eisenkot, Maj.-Gen. Roni Numa, Mossad head Yossi Cohen and former Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov.