The assistant is asymptomatic, has been working remotely for the past two months and was tested out of caution, the source told CNN.Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump both tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday, CNN said.Earlier on Friday, Vice-Presidential Press Secretary Katie Miller, who is also the wife of White House Immigration Advisor Stephen Miller, tested positive for COVID-19.On Thusday, US President Donald Trump's personal valet tested positive for the coronavirus.