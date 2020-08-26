The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Japan researchers say ozone effective in neutralising coronavirus

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 26, 2020 11:13
Japanese researchers said on Wednesday that low concentrations of ozone can neutralize coronavirus particles, potentially providing a way for hospitals to disinfect examination rooms and waiting areas.
Scientists at Fujita Health University told a news conference they had proven that ozone gas in concentrations of 0.05 to 0.1 parts per million (ppm), levels considered harmless to humans, could kill the virus.
The experiment used an ozone generator in a sealed chamber with a sample of coronavirus. The potency of the virus declined by more than 90% when subjected to low level ozone for 10 hours.
Protesters rounded up in Belarus; Nobel-winning writer due for questioning
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 12:12 PM
Thai police arrest pro-democracy demonstrators
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 12:09 PM
COVID-19 ward at Barzilai hospital full, patients sent to other hospitals
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,943 new cases, death toll rises to 867
Explosive balloon found in southern Israel, no injuries reported
Shots fired during Wisconsin unrest over police shooting of Black man
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 09:49 AM
Afghanistan policewoman turned filmmaker wounded in gun attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 09:43 AM
9 east Jerusalem residents arrested for working for PA in Israel
116 Israelis detained at Kiev airport, 12 deported back home – report
Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 568,621, deaths reach 61,450
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 03:38 AM
Brazil registers 1,271 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 01:19 AM
IDF orders Shtula residents to remain home following 'normal' explosion
US to charge Teva in generic drugs price-fixing probe - Bloomberg Law
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 11:23 PM
Pompeo arrives in Bahrain, urges seizing momentum of UAE-Israel deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 11:16 PM
IDF reports 252 new cases of coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by