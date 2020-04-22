Jerusalem City Hall catches fire, suspect arrested

The Jerusalem City Hall spokesperson said that once the fire was detected emergency procedures were activated and police and firefighters were called to the scene. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Molotov cocktails were allegedly found at the scene, according to a Kan News report citing a City Hall official. Police arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly starting the fire. The man is reportedly a resident of East Jerusalem.

Lion is at the scene of the fire and is communicating with security forces there.

Eight teams of firefighters are currently at work putting out the fire and searching for anyone who might be trapped in the building.