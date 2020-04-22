Jerusalem City Hall catches fire, suspect arrested

Jerusalem’s City Hall caught on fire on Wednesday evening, forcing employees in the building to evacuate.
השריפה בעיריית ירושלים: האש פרצה בקומה אפס, לא ידוע על לכודים לפי שעה @SuleimanMas1 pic.twitter.com/sS3g5jRVU5— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 22, 2020
The fire began in the main building of the complex and various committees ended their work to leave. Those who work at the office of Mayor Moshe Lion were also evacuated.
The Jerusalem City Hall spokesperson said that once the fire was detected emergency procedures were activated and police and firefighters were called to the scene. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Eight teams of firefighters are currently at work putting out the fire and searching for anyone who might be trapped in the building.
Police arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly starting the fire. The man is reportedly a resident of East Jerusalem.Molotov cocktails were allegedly found at the scene, according to a Kan News report citing a City Hall official.
Lion is at the scene of the fire and is communicating with security forces there.