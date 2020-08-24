The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Jerusalem man accused of raping 17-year-old Jerusalem boy

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 24, 2020 17:06
An indictment was filed Monday against 21-year-old resident of Jerusalem Shlomo Sterk who is accused of rape, assault, and false imprisonment, according to Ynet News.
The indictment alleges that Sterk offered a 17-year-old boy a carton of cigarettes and told the boy to come with him to get the cigarettes from his home. When they arrived, Sterk assaulted the boy and raped him. Sterk also threatened the boy that if he told anyone what had happened, he would “find that he had been stabbed.”
The Jerusalem District Prosecutor has asked to prolong Sterk’s arrest until the end of legal proceedings against him.
