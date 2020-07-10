Jerusalem municipality to re-open a coronavirus situation room on Sunday

The Jerusalem municipality announced on Friday that following the increased coronavirus morbidity rates in the city, its designated situation room to plan strategies for combating coronavirus will be re-opened and operational starting Sunday.The designated situation room will focus on transferring infected patients and their families to coronavirus hotels across the country, and will include representatives from the IDF Home Front Command, Israel Police, Magen David Adom, health maintenance organizations and relevant community administrations. The purpose of the coronaivrus situation room, according to a message issued by the municipality, is to stop the chain of infections and isolate the infected, as to prevent further spreading of the virus.