Floor of Jerusalem store collapses into parking lot below

The floor of a store on Hillel Street in Jerusalem collapsed into the parking lot below on Monday afternoon.
Police arrived at the scene and closed the street to traffic. Six fire and rescue teams are currently conducting scans at the scene.
רצפת חנות קרסה לחניון שמתחתיה ברחוב הלל בירושלים. כוחות במקום, לא ידוע על נפגעים@VeredPelman— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 1, 2021
(צילום: דוברות משטרה) pic.twitter.com/62Bv3gjCGP
At the moment, there have been no reports of injured or trapped individuals. The cause of the collapse is not yet known.
Specialized teams for dangerous buildings have arrived at the scene along with the Emergency and Security Division and the Shefa Division of the Jerusalem Municipality.
The teams will work in the coming hours to close the compound in order to create support for the structure and prevent sub-collapses.
