Joe Biden has chosen Retired General Lloyd Austin for defense secretary
By REUTERS
DECEMBER 8, 2020 02:00
US President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Retired General Lloyd Austin for defense secretary, to lead the Pentagon, and will announce his nomination on Tuesday, Politico reported on Monday, citing three people with knowledge of the discussions.
