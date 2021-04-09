Joint List MK Cassif says he was attacked by police in Jerusalem

Joint List MK Ofer Cassif said that he was attacked by police in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem on Friday, according to a Ynet news report.

"In a demonstration against the settlement in Sheikh Jarrah, [the police] broke my glasses, tore my shirt, threw stun grenades..they have immunity of course, the cops that broke the law. It is important to note that the protesters did not act violently at all," Cassif said.Religious Zionist Party Chairman Bezalel Smotrich also weighed in on the incident, saying in a statement that "The attack on MK Ofer Cassif by police is serious and unacceptable in a democratic state governed by the rule of law. The immunity of Knesset members is critical to fulfilling their role, and is not a matter for one side or the other on the political map. Too many recently, police officers have violated the law in this matter and the Israeli police are required to inspect a serious house."