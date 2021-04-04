Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says in video he is under house arrest

Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein said in a video recording on Saturday he was under house arrest and had been told to stay at home and not to contact anyone.

Hamza issued the recording after news that the country's military had told him to halt actions used to target the country's "stability and security." Army chief Yusef Huneity earlier denied reports that Hamza had been arrested.

Hamza said in the video, passed by his lawyer to the BBC, that he was not part of any foreign conspiracy and denounced the ruling system as corrupt.

"It's a very sad and unfortunate turn," he added.