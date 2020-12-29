Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn joining Tel Aviv mayor's party

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn informed Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday that he is leaving Blue and White for the new party being formed by Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai."We will bring good news to hundreds of thousands of Israelis who feel they do not have a political home," Nissenkorn said. "We will do it with words, not actions."new party to complete in the upcoming general election.“Hundreds of thousands of Israelis feel they currently have no political home,” said Huldai, who, at 76, has been mayor since 1998. “We will raise their heads and return hope to them. The time has come to present a clear alternative.”Huldai is expected to keep up with his duties as the mayor of the first Hebrew city as he runs for office.Nissenkorn, a former Blue and White faction head, turned down offers from Yesh Atid and Labor.The mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Ron Huldai, will formally announce on Tuesday that he is entering national politics and is forming a
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });