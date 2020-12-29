The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn joining Tel Aviv mayor's party

Nissenkorn, a former Blue and White faction head, turned down offers from Yesh Atid and Labor.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 29, 2020 14:35
Avi Nissenkorn attends an emergency conference on disasters at construction sites in Israeli, at the Knesset, on May 27, 2019 (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
Avi Nissenkorn attends an emergency conference on disasters at construction sites in Israeli, at the Knesset, on May 27, 2019
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn informed Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday that he is leaving Blue and White for the new party being formed by Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai.
"We will bring good news to hundreds of thousands of Israelis who feel they do not have a political home," Nissenkorn said. "We will do it with words, not actions."
Nissenkorn, a former Blue and White faction head, turned down offers from Yesh Atid and Labor.
The mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Ron Huldai, will formally announce on Tuesday that he is entering national politics and is forming a new party to complete in the upcoming general election.
“Hundreds of thousands of Israelis feel they currently have no political home,” said Huldai, who, at 76, has been mayor since 1998.  “We will raise their heads and return hope to them. The time has come to present a clear alternative.”
Huldai is expected to keep up with his duties as the mayor of the first Hebrew city as he runs for office.


Tags Elections ron huldai Avi Nissenkorn
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid COVID-19, aliyah to Israel continues

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Elie Podeh

Trump’s Middle East legacy: The good, the bad and the ugly – opinion

 By ELIE PODEH
Amotz Asa-El

Benny Gantz: A political eulogy

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
4

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
5

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by