The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Kabul airport attack committed by only one bomber - Pentagon

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 27, 2021 19:28
A deadly attack in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Thursday was carried out by a single suicide bomber at a gate to the airport and there was no second explosion at a nearby hotel, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The Kabul airport attack, which killed 13 U.S. troops and at least 79 Afghans, was claimed by Islamic State militants. The Islamic State's Afghan affiliate, ISIS-Khorosan, has emerged as an enemy of both the West and of the Taliban.
The attack marked the first U.S. military casualties in Afghanistan since February 2020 and represented the deadliest incident for American troops there in a decade.
U.S. General Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, had said on Thursday that initial information was that two suicide bombers had attacked the airport gate and the nearby Baron hotel.
"I can confirm for you that we do not believe that there was a second explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, that it was one suicide bomber," Army Major General William Taylor told reporters on Friday. He said U.S. troops wounded in the attack were now being treated in Germany.
Taylor said about 300 U.S. citizens had been evacuated in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Americans evacuated to about 5,100.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told the reporters during the same briefing that the United States believed there are still "specific, credible" threats against the airport.
"We certainly are prepared and would expect future attempts," Kirby said, adding: "We're monitoring these threats, very, very specifically, virtually in real time."
U.S. officials have said the biggest threat facing the airport are potential rocket attacks or car bombs.
Thursday's attack occurred during a U.S.-led evacuation of tens of thousands of people. The Taliban came to power nearly two weeks ago as foreign forces began withdrawing, ending a 20-year war.
3 Britons killed in Kabul attack, including a child
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 07:15 PM
Kabul attack "especially abhorrent" - UNSC
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 05:37 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 2,389 soldiers infected
Shooting at eastern gate of Kabul airport - report
About 12,500 people evacuated from Afghanistan on Thursday - White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 02:02 PM
Ex-Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized in Milan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 12:02 PM
Russia-led bloc to hold new military drills amid Afghan crisis - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 11:52 AM
Spain ends Afghan evacuation, all diplomatic staff safe in Dubai -report
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 09:45 AM
UK in final stages of Kabul evacuations, processing site closed
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 09:29 AM
20-year-old killed in suspected hit-and-run on Israel's Highway 6
Plane carrying Afghans in transit to US arrives in Albania
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 06:05 AM
Taliban: At least 28 members dead in Kabul airport blasts
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 05:59 AM
Evacuations from Kabul accelerated after attacks
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 05:26 AM
Argentina pres. charged with breaking quarantine for party
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 03:32 AM
Bennett, Biden meeting rescheduled for Friday afternoon
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by