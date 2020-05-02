North Korea leader Kim Jong Un resumes public activity

Reuters could not independently verify the KCNA report.

US President Donald Trump declined on Friday to comment on the report by North Korea's state news agency.

"I'd rather not comment on it yet," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We'll have something to say about it at the appropriate time."

There has been speculation about his health after he missed the birth anniversary celebrations of state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15. The day is a major holiday in North Korea and Kim as leader usually pays a visit to the mausoleum where his grandfather lies in state.