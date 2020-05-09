Key Pence aide, married to top Trump adviser, diagnosed with coronavirus

US Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, the wife of one of President Donald Trump's senior advisors, has tested positive for the coronavirus, raising alarm about the virus' potential spread within the White House's inner most circle.

The diagnosis of Katie Miller, who is married to White House immigration adviser Stephen Miller, was revealed by Trump in a meeting with Republican lawmakers on Friday, a day after news that Trump's personal valet had tested positive for the virus.

"Katie, she tested very good for a long period of time and then all of a sudden today she tested positive," Trump said, noting he himself had not been in contact with her but that she had spent time with the vice president. "I understand Mike has been tested...and he tested negative."

Despite Trump's comments, the two cases in quick succession heightened fears of contagion for the president and vice president, who are leading the US response to the pandemic, and who have both resumed robust travel and business schedules even as the US death toll from the virus has topped 75,000.