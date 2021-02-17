The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Khamenei: Iran wants 'action not words' from parties to 2015 deal

"We have heard many nice words and promises which in practice have been broken and opposite actions have been taken."

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 17, 2021 11:13
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a virtual speech, on the occasion of the Prophet Mohammad's birthday, in Tehran, Iran November 3, 2020. (photo credit: OFFICIAL KHAMENEI WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iran wants to see "action not words" from parties to the country's 2015 nuclear deal, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, as US President Joe Biden's administration hopes to revive the accord.
"We have heard many nice words and promises which in practice have been broken and opposite actions have been taken. Words and promises are no good. This time (we want) only action from the other side and we will also act," Khamenei said in a televised speech.
Biden has said Washington will return to the nuclear pact abandoned by his predecessor Donald Trump in 2018 if Tehran first resumes full compliance. But with mutual mistrust running deep, Tehran says Washington must act first.
Under the deal, sanctions were lifted in return for Iran agreeing curbs to its nuclear program. Since Trump ditched the deal and reimposed sanctions, Tehran has gradually breached the deal's terms.
Tehran says its nuclear steps are reversible if Washington lifts the sanctions. 


