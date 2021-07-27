Israel to allow some 5- to 11-year-olds to get COVID-19 vaccine

Children between the ages of five and 11 who are at greater risk of developing severe COVID-19 will now be able to get vaccinated, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Kids in this age group will receive a lower dose of the vaccine, however: 10 micrograms instead of 30 mcg.

“There are special situations in which vaccination can be considered for children at these ages,” the ministry said in a statement.

It cautioned, however, that general vaccination of younger kids “is not recommended at this time” and that the vaccines should be limited to those “who are at maximum risk” of serious disease or even death.

What are the situations in which children 5-11 should get the jab?

The list includes those who are severely obese with a BMI of 99% for their age and sex, those with neuro-developmental disorders such as seizures and congenital syndromes, severe chronic lung disease, severe immunosuppression, cancer, heart failure, pulmonary hypertension and those with sickle cell anemia.

In late June, after several outbreaks at local schools, the Health Ministry recommended that youth 12-15 get inoculated. So far, 41% of people under the age of 20 have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

There are three children who were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, the ministry reported.

Some 154,600 kids under the age of 12 have caught coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.