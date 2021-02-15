The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Kinneret rises by half a centimeter, 77.5 cm below upper red line

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 15, 2021 09:12
The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose by half a centimeter on Monday, reaching 209.575 meters below sea level.
The lake is now 78.5 centimeters below the upper red line threshold, which marks 208.8 meters below sea level, and 3.425 meters above the lower red line, which marks 213 meters below sea level.
Coronavirus in Israel: 3,446 new cases, 7.6% of tests return positive
Coronavirus in Israel: 2.5 million vaccinated with second dose
SolarWinds hack 'largest and most sophisticated' ever -Microsoft
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2021 03:47 AM
Saudi-led coalition destroys explosive-laden drone fired by Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/15/2021 12:31 AM
Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei lands in Israel ahead of Tel Aviv Grand Slam
All schools and kindergartens to reopen in Haifa on Monday - report
Pedestrian killed in car accident in central Israel - report
Kindergartens, school grades 1-4 to reopen in Jerusalem on Tuesday
Woman harassed in Netanya, suspected Taiba resident turns himself in
Britain's Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan expecting second child
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/14/2021 10:05 PM
Tevet-Wiesel first woman appointed as Soldiers' Complaints Commissioner
Iranian Minister: Fakhrizadeh killed by disgruntled worker, not Israel
Brazil confirms UK variant in two coronavirus patients
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/14/2021 07:40 PM
Israeli man suspected of drugging and raping woman in her home
Flamboyant former Argentine leader Menem dies at age 90
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/14/2021 06:19 PM
