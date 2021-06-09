Knesset advances towards ousting Netanyahu

The Knesset Arrangements Committee voted 17-0 on Wednesday morning to set the procedures for Sunday's vote of confidence in a new government that will replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Incoming Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Netanyahu will speak at the special session on Sunday.Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin will be replaced by Yesh Atid MK Mickey Levy at the same session.In the stormy meeting, Likid MK Galit Distal Atbaryan called Bennett and New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar opportunists and parasites.