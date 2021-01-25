Knesset approves increased COVID-19 fines at first-reading

He called the new measure "a special fine meant only for Haredi people" and wondered why nobody thought of imposing a special fine for food deliveries or those who go to beaches and parks.

Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) cities have the lowest proportion of fines for violation of government coronavirus regulations despite having some of the highest morbidity rates, according to a new study sponsored by Israel Hofsheet (Be Free Israel), an organization that struggles against religious coercion and for pluralism.

The number of fines issued in the largest haredi cities, including Bnei Brak, Modi’in Illit, Betar Illit and Elad, is proportionally some 18 times lower than in the 50 cities with the highest rates of fines to COVID-19 patients, the study reported.

"They risk themselves and the health of those around them, this is why we must pass the law to increase fines and help us deter [would-be violators]

He argued at the time that the measures weren't yet in place so there was no wrongdoing on his part. The minister himself was slammed last year when he announced new social distancing measures and later held a party in his own home.

"All these people are essential workers?" He cried out.