Knesset approves 'bereaved parents' specification on IDs

The Knesset's Constitution Committee approved on Monday a suggested bill that will allow bereaved parents to specify on their identification cards the title "Israeli fallen" or "casualty of war."Ofer Mendalovich, who lost his son in Operation Protective Edge, said: "Bereaved parents will now feel comfortable to show their IDs and see that the country remembers their children's sacrifice, that they died for a reason."Head of the Knesset's Constitution Committee MK Yaakov Asher added that "this is the right thing to do, and it distinguishes us as a nation."