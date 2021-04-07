Knesset Chairman denies Joint List MKs' request to swear-in again

Joint List MKs Ayman Odeh, Sami Abou Shehadeh, Aida Touma-Sliman and Ofer Cassif from the Hadash and Balad Parties — who swore to continue the struggle "against racism and occupation" instead of pledging loyalty as MKs — had their request to re-do the swearing-in denied on Tuesday by Knesset Chairman Yariv Levin of the Likud Party, despite him not having the authority to do so, Walla News reported.

Also on Tuesday, Religious Zionist MK Itamar Ben-Gvir filed an appeal to Levin, asking him to completely deny access to the Knesset plenum to all four of the MKs who refused to swear-in the previous day.

Ben-Gvir cited as precedent the Knesset disqualification of his former teacher, the extremist ultra-nationalist former MK Rabbi Meir Kahane, who also refused to swear-in.