Knesset panel advances Eilat tourist island

The Knesset Law and Constitution Committee unanimously approved a bill that would turn Eilat and the Dead Sea tourist areas into coronavirus green zones on Tuesday.The head of the committee, MK Yaakov Asher, said the bill would come to a vote in the Knesset plenum later Tuesday and would be passed into law by Wednesday. The proposal to create “tourist islands” in Eilat and by the Dead Sea – in which hotels, tourist attractions, restaurants and key businesses could open – fell victim to squabbles in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition on Monday.Health Minister Yuli Edelstein asked the Knesset plenum to remove Knesset Law and Constitution Committee changes to the bill that would have allowed for other tourist sites to be added to the list and enabled people who have already had the coronavirus to enter them.When the coalition failed to pass Edelstein’s amendments in a 49-46 vote, he announced that the government no longer supported the proposal, effectively killing it.“Populist MKs took Eilat hostage for gimmicks that would endanger the public,” Edelstein said. “Unfortunately, populism won.”The opposition Yesh Atid Party blamed the failure of the bill on problems inside the government.
"It is shameful that even with the support of the opposition to return Eilat to life, the government has failed," Yesh Atid said in a press release. "This situation, in which political struggles harm the citizens, must be stopped."Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen (Blue and White) called on MKs in the plenum to support the proposal as a first step, after opposition MKs complained it did not go far enough."Let's first test it and make sure it works, helps the economy in the tourist sites and does not do damage," she told the plenum.