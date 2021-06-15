The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF Chief Kohavi to fly to Washington to discuss Iran, Gaza

Kohavi postponed his trip due to the outbreak of violence last month in the West Bank and Gaza

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 15, 2021 12:18
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi at a graduation ceremony of naval officers at the Haifa naval base in March (photo credit: FLASH90)
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi at a graduation ceremony of naval officers at the Haifa naval base in March
(photo credit: FLASH90)
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi will fly to Washington on Saturday evening, a month after he was set to go to discuss the Iranian threat and other regional challenges.
During his trip, which will be his first as Israel’s top military officer, he is expected to meet with his American counterparts in an attempt to persuade them not to reenter the Iranian nuclear deal.  
Kohavi was initially set to meet with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, head of the US Central Command Kenneth McKenzie, and head of the US Special Operations Command Richard Clark.
The chief of staff will also discuss the deteriorating situation in Lebanon, Iranian entrenchment in Syria and Operation Guardian of the Walls that led him to postpone his trip in May.
It will be the first trip by an Israeli official with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sitting in Jerusalem and Kohavi will meet with him ahead of his trip. 
Kohavi and Bennett have worked together closely during his time as defense minister and both are considered hawks on the Iranian issue.
Two weeks ago Defense Minister Benny Gantz flew to Washington and met with the same officials to discuss the same topics. At the meetings, he presented the need to change policy in the Gaza Strip, the need to strengthen the alliance of moderates as well as the strengthening of the Palestinian Authority as well as the issue of returning the fallen IDF soldiers and citizens held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip as a moral and humanitarian value.
The defense minister also presented the need to deepen supervision of Iran and the need to stop it’s regional aggression as well, noting that Israel and he will have to prepare a military option.
Prior to the meeting with Austin, Gantz stressed the need to stop Iran’s nuclear program.
Stopping Iran "is certainly a shared strategic need of the United States, Europe, the countries in the Middle East, and Israel, and for the people of Iran as well,” he said, adding that “of course, given the scope of the threat, Israel must always make sure that it has the ability to protect itself.”


Tags Gaza Hamas IDF Iran Aviv Kochavi
