"Hezbollah today has thousands of rockets and missiles that are set up in right in the middle of Lebanon's civilian population, intent on destroying Israel's citizens," Kochavi continued, adding that the IDF is well prepared to prevent that from happening.

"We will not hesitate to attack, and attack strongly," he said, referring to the numerous targets in Lebanon.

"Security-wise, the State of Lebanon is a prisoner of the Hezbollah terrorist organization," said IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi on a visit to France on Thursday.