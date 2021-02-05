The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Kremlin: Biden comments on Russia 'aggressive, unconstructive rhetoric'

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 5, 2021 12:01
The Kremlin on Friday described comments made by US President Joe Biden the previous day as "aggressive, unconstructive rhetoric" and said it would not tolerate any US ultimatums.
Biden on Thursday promised a new era of US foreign policy in his first diplomatic address as president and said he had told President Vladimir Putin that the days of the United States rolling over in the face of what he called Russia's aggressive actions were over.
"This is very aggressive, unconstructive rhetoric, to our regret," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.
He said the Kremlin hoped however that there could still be useful dialog between the two countries when their interests coincided.
Coronavirus: Israelis overseas from before Jan. 25 to return next week
Coronavirus in the IDF: 3,160 cases, 14,664 in quarantine
Coronavirus in Israel: 7,168 new cases on Thurs, 8.8% of tests positive
Several injured after gas explosion in southern Germany
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2021 09:59 AM
Kinneret water levels rise by 1.5 cm as Israel sees winter weather
Yemeni Al-Qaeda leader arrested months ago - report
Russia to try jailed Kremlin critic Navalny for slander amid EU talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2021 05:03 AM
Tokyo governor says Olympics facing 'major issue' after Mori's remarks
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2021 05:01 AM
UK expelled 3 Chinese spies posing as journalists in past year - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2021 03:48 AM
Missouri state lawmaker charged with selling fake COVID-19 cure
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2021 12:27 AM
Coronavirus lockdown extended until Sunday at midnight
Former head of Porat Yosef Yeshiva Rabbi Zion Cohen dies of coronavirus
Police officers assaulted while trying to arrest suspect in murder case
Israel Elections: Bayit Yehudi Party not running in election
Macron backs US-Iran dialog, floats himself as 'honest broker'
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2021 10:11 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by