OMSK - Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was driven out of a hospital in an ambulance early on Saturday, a Reuters witness said.Gravely ill Kremlin critic Navalny was meant to leave the Siberian city of Omsk and be airlifted to Germany to receive medical care after the opposition politician's allies accused the Russian authorities of trying to stop his evacuation.Navalny fell ill earlier this week while flying back to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk where he had met allies ahead of regional elections next month. He was taken on a stretcher, motionless, from the plane and rushed to hospital after it made an emergency landing in Omsk.