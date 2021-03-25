Kremlin critic Navalny jailed in poor health, barely able to use leg

A lawyer for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Thursday that he was in poor health, suffering from acute back pain and practically unable to use one of his legs.

Speaking to the TV Rain TV channel after visiting him in prison, lawyer Olga Mikhailova said Navalny had undergone an MRI scan but had not been told the results.

"In my opinion, he is in bad shape health-wise because he is experiencing severe pain in his back and in his right leg," she said. "One of his legs practically doesn't work."