The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Kuwait's new emir meets senior US, Iranian officials

"He will be remembered as a great man and a special friend to the United States," U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper said in comments tweeted by the US Embassy during his visit.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 4, 2020 12:50
Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed al-Sabah attends the opening session of the Syrian Donors Conference at Bayan Palace Liberation Hall in Kuwait City January 15, 2014 (photo credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE MCGEHEE)
Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed al-Sabah attends the opening session of the Syrian Donors Conference at Bayan Palace Liberation Hall in Kuwait City January 15, 2014
(photo credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE MCGEHEE)
Kuwait's new Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah met on Sunday with senior US and Iranian officials who separately paid respects over the death of the Gulf Arab state's former ruler.
Sheik Nawaf assumed power after the death last Tuesday of his brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad. The late emir balanced his nation's ties between larger neighbors Saudi Arabia and Iran and kept a strong relationship with the United States, which led a coalition that ended Iraq's 1990-91 occupation of Kuwait.
"He will be remembered as a great man and a special friend to the United States," US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said in comments tweeted by the US Embassy during his visit.
Kuwait's state news agency said Sheikh Nawaf also received Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who had lauded the late emir for fostering "moderation and balance."
Sheik Nawaf, 83, is expected to uphold the OPEC member state's oil and foreign policy, which promoted regional detente.
He has yet to name a crown prince to help guide state affairs at a time when low crude prices and COVID-19 have hit state finances and amid tensions between foes Riyadh and Tehran.
The emir has up to a year to name an heir but analysts expect a decision in coming weeks as senior al-Sabah dynasty members jostle for position. Parliament must approve the choice.
"An appointment would end this competition and send a signal of stability," Dr. Mohamed Alfili, a professor of constitutional law at Kuwait University, told Reuters.
Among mooted candidates are Sheikh Nasser Sabah al-Ahmad, a former defense minister; Sheikh Nasser al-Mohammad, a former premier; and Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber, deputy chief of the National Guard.
Another potential contender is Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem, a former foreign minister and the only candidate under discussion from the less powerful al-Salem family branch.
Kuwaiti sources say Meshal, the eldest among them, appears most likely to get the role.
Saudi Arabi's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called Sheikh Meshal on Saturday to offer his condolences, the Saudi state news agency reported.


Tags Iran United States kuwait
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus is the great equalizer, but it's not enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman IMPROVE aims to improve food security in African countries By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by