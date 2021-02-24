Labor candidate Nachman Shai finally approved to enter Israel

Former Labor MK Nachman Shai was approved on Wednesday to enter Israel from the US, after his long battle attempting to override the lockdown on Ben-Gurion Airport. Shai applied to return to Israel because he is a candidate for the Labor Party. He bought a ticket to leave the US last week, specifically doing it through the standard channels. A special committee in charge of deciding exceptions to the travel ban rejected him twice but never told him that there is another committee for appeals.Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.