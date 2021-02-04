Labor secretary-general drops claim over fifth spot on Knesset list

Labor Party secretary-general Eran Hermoni on Thursday morning withdrew his appeal to be placed in fifth place on the party's list for the Knesset after a conversation with newly-elected Labor chairwoman Merav Michaeli, Yediot Aharonot journalist Yuval Karni reported.Hermoni was promised the fifth place position before the party's primary election, but has now agreed to retract his appeal and be placed in the eleventh place on the party's list for the elections, in line with his place in the primaries.