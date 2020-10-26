The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Lapid: Bill proposing to dissolve Knesset to go to vote on Wednesday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 26, 2020 17:37
Ayelet Shaked's bill proposal to dissolve the government will be put to a vote next Wednesday, opposition leader Yair Lapid said during Monday's Knesset plenary meeting.
"Wednesday, not another two weeks from now, not another month, not another 45 days, next Wednesday a proposal to dissolve the Knesset will be put on the Knesset table," Lapid said. "If by then there is no budget approval, then I have no doubt that Blue and White will vote with us, and we will send this terrible government home and go to elections."
Cure, not vaccine, needed to beat coronavirus, Brazil's Bolsonaro says
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 06:30 PM
No confidence motion in Netanyahu falls by 34 to 47 votes
Airstrikes on Syrian rebel camp kill 20 people
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 06:00 PM
China gives six US media outlets one week to report on operations
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 05:26 PM
Free weekend shuttle service in Israel center returns this weekend
Saudi-led coalition says intercepted drones launched by Yemen's Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 04:29 PM
Erdogan calls on Turks not to buy French goods
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 03:49 PM
Vice President Pence tests negative for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 03:36 PM
Ukraine protests local election interference by Hungary
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 03:28 PM
Pompeo welcomes Libya's ceasefire as 'courageous step'
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 03:21 PM
Iran reports COVID-19 death every four minutes, extends curbs
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 02:29 PM
Ayelet Shaked proposes dissolving Knesset, going to elections
Legionella found in coronavirus ward in Hasharon Hospital
Switzerland report more than 17,000 new coronavirus cases over weekend
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 01:33 PM
Malaysia reports 1,240 new coronavirus cases with seven new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 12:38 PM
