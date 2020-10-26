Lapid: Bill proposing to dissolve Knesset to go to vote on Wednesday

Ayelet Shaked's bill proposal to dissolve the government will be put to a vote next Wednesday, opposition leader Yair Lapid said during Monday's Knesset plenary meeting."Wednesday, not another two weeks from now, not another month, not another 45 days, next Wednesday a proposal to dissolve the Knesset will be put on the Knesset table," Lapid said. "If by then there is no budget approval, then I have no doubt that Blue and White will vote with us, and we will send this terrible government home and go to elections."