Lapid meets with Bahraini counterpart

Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll dedicated the first direct commercial flight from Bahrain to Israel, at a ceremony in Ben-Gurion Airport.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 15:12
Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is seen meeting with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Manama during the first Israeli ministerial visit to the country, on September 30, 2021. (photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)
Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is seen meeting with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Manama during the first Israeli ministerial visit to the country, on September 30, 2021.
(photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Manama on Thursday.
Lapid's was the first visit of an Israeli minister to Bahrain since the countries normalized relations, signing the Abraham Accords last September. The trip was less than one day long.
Lapid and Al Zayani discussed "cooperation between the countries and ways to make the official peace between the countries into an active friendship," the Foreign Ministry stated.
They also spoke about economic, security, diplomatic and civil matters, the readout said.
THE FLAGS of the US, United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain are seen on the side of a road in Netanya, in September. (credit: FLASH90)THE FLAGS of the US, United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain are seen on the side of a road in Netanya, in September. (credit: FLASH90)
Also Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll dedicated the first direct commercial flight from Bahrain to Israel, at a ceremony in Ben-Gurion Airport.
“We will continue to make history,” Roll said. “I turn wholeheartedly and eagerly to all the states of the region – join us in the peace accords for a better future for our nations and so that there will be a better world for our children and grandchildren.”
Roll said that “creating a direct air path between Israel and Bahrain is not only an important symbolic step, but it will increase trade, tourism and understanding between nations.”
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Al Zayani on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Sunday, along with UAE Minister of State in the Foreign Ministry Khalifa Shaheen Almarar.
Bahrain's Ambassador to Israel Khaled Yousif al-Jalahama arrived last month. Eitan Na'eh will be Israel's ambassador to Bahrain, but he has not taken up his post yet, and Itay Tanger is serving as acting ambassador.


