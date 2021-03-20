Lapid: Netanyahu should come debate me tonight

"The Israeli public deserves a debate," he said. "It deserves answers. It needs to know what kind of government you're trying to create here. The recording studios are ready, the interviewers are ready, there are two podiums waiting."

“I am ready to tell [Lapid] simply: Let’s agree now on a moderator and go to debate,” he said in an interview with journalist Erel Segal at a conference sponsored by right-wing Channel 20.

However, it is unclear if such a debate will actually occur. In response, Yesh Atid said: “It is clear Netanyahu isn’t serious.”

Lapid said that he would like to see if "Bibi runs away" after multiple deliberations about whether or not Netanyahu would agree to such a debate.