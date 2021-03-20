Lapid: Netanyahu should come debate me tonight

Yesh Atid head and prime ministerial candidate Yair Lapid said on Saturday afternoon that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should come debate him that night ahead of the Tuesday elections.
Lapid said that he would like to see if "Bibi runs away" after multiple deliberations about whether or not Netanyahu would agree to such a debate.
"The Israeli public deserves a debate," he said. "It deserves answers. It needs to know what kind of government you're trying to create here. The recording studios are ready, the interviewers are ready, there are two podiums waiting."
Lapid said that he would like to see if "Bibi runs away" after multiple deliberations about whether or not Netanyahu would agree to such a debate.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday agreed to Lapid’s challenge to a debate.
“I am ready to tell [Lapid] simply: Let’s agree now on a moderator and go to debate,” he said in an interview with journalist Erel Segal at a conference sponsored by right-wing Channel 20.
However, it is unclear if such a debate will actually occur. In response, Yesh Atid said: “It is clear Netanyahu isn’t serious.”
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}